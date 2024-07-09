Revanth challenges KTR and Harish to go on fast for recruitment exams postponement

Challenging BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao to sit on an indefinite fast if they were sincere and committed to the ongoing protests for postponement of recruitment of exams.

“Let KTR and Harish Rao sit on a fast at Arts College till the government postpones the exams,” he said accusing them of using the poor unemployed youth yet again for their political survival. Mr. Reddy was speaking to Congress workers at Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

Alleging that the BRS was in cohorts with the ‘coaching centres mafia’, he said the government would not lose anything by postponing the exams. But such a step would affect the unemployed youth who were eager to appear for the recruitment tests. The ‘coaching centres mafia’ was messing up the lives of youth for their thirst for money.

The CM also alleged that it was a habit of BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao to play with the future of students and youngsters whenever his party turned weak. “The BRS wants to gain political mileage on the students’ corpses,” he alleged and asked KCR to either cooperate with the government in the development or just sit in the farmhouse. “Your political life is as good as dead,” he added.

Dig at BRS

Taking a dig at BRS and its leaders KCR, KTR and Mr. Harish Rao, he said they are feeling the pain when it is hurting them. “Did you not think of democracy when you snatched Congress MLAs openly? This is just the beginning and there is a lot more to come. The Congress will not attack from behind like you did,” he said referring to KCR.

Mr. Reddy also claimed that the BRS was desperate to dethrone the Congress government with the help of the BJP and he had to save the government elected by the people. Why are KTR and Mr. Harish Rao in New Delhi for the last four days if not with an ulterior agenda?