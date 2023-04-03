Revanth challenges KCR for debate on farmers’ suicides

April 03, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy took to Twitter accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of indulging in blatant lies about farmers’ suicides in Telangana and said none can beat the Chief Minister in misleading people with lies.

Mr. Reddy was responding to KCR’s statement that there were no farmers’ suicides in Telangana while admitting some Maharashtra leaders into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. The Congress leader said that data on farmers’ suicides was with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and this was apart from hundreds of unrecorded incidents.

He challenged the Chief Minister to come for an open debate in the presence of any farmers’ organisation, saying if he was sincere he should accept it.