Revanth challenges four BJP MPs to resign for ‘development’

TPCC chief tours Munugode constituency

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament in Telangana to seek re-election if they believed that only bypolls could bring development to Telangana.

Making light of former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s claims that he had resigned only for development, he said then the four BJP MPs should also resign and seek a bypoll immediately. He also offered the Congress ‘B’ form to Mr. Rajgopal Reddy to contest again if his intention was to ensure a bypoll only with development in mind.

Mr. Reddy was speaking to reporters in Choutuppal in Munugode constituency after launching the programme “Mana Munugode-Mana Congress” in Porlugadda Thanda, marking the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Senior leaders Madhu Yaskhi Goud, R. Damodar Reddy, Kusum Kumar and Nayini Rajender Reddy were also present.

Attacking both BJP and the TRS for making politics a business, he said the BJP was following Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao in ‘buying’ the politicians, making a mockery of democracy and it had created a special committee only to buy politicians of other parties for the bypoll. He demanded that the BJP ask all the defectors into their party also to resign for the ‘development’ concept they were espousing through resignations.

The Congress chief appealed to the Communist parties to support the Congress in the ensuing bypoll since Munugode was always a stronghold of the Congress and Communists. ‘Even if the parties stay away, I appeal to the Communist supporters to vote as per their conscience.’

Mr. Reddy demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah announce a special package of ₹5,000 crore for the Dindi project that would ensure irrigation facility for every acre in Munugode. KCR had done great injustice to the constituency by ignoring the Dindi project and not a single promise he made before the elections was fulfilled.

Venkata Reddy to campaign

Mr. Reva nth Reddy said that Mr. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy would campaign in Munugode along with him. He said the Congress was owned by cadre and the leaders who were senior to him and dismissed the allegations that he was behaving as if he owned the party.

Rajiv anniversary

On the day Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressed the public meeting in Munugode, the Congress leaders made a point with all the senior leaders visiting several villages to celebrate Raji Gandhi’s birth anniversary and recalling his services to the nation.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikaramarka participated in Chandur mandal while AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar participated in Gattuppal mandal. TPCC working president Mohd Azharuddin and others also participated.