Revanth challenges BRS for debate on 24-hour power supply

July 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has challenged the BRS government to come for a discussion at the Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park on the free power supply claimed by the government and alleged that not even 12 hours of quality power was being supplied for agriculture.

In a statement from the United States, Mr. Reddy said the government has burdened the Discoms with ₹60,000 loans putting their survival at stake and he was ready for a discussion at Gun Park with the BRS leadership. He called upon the Congress workers to protest and burn the effigies of Chief MinisterK. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday at all the sub-stations in Telangana for his failure to provide quality power.

His response comes in the wake of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) calling for protests against his reported comments that 8 hours of quality power supply would suffice for 90% of the farmers and that the 24-hour supply was only taking commissions from the suppliers. The BRS cadres protested across Telangana on a call given by Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao condemning Mr. Reddy’s comments in the USA.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the BRS’ desperation of losing ground to the Congress in Telangana reflected in how it tried to twist his comments and create half-baked news to mislead the farmers. He said no farmer will believe the BRS propaganda as Congress had a patent on the free power scheme. The 24-hour power supply claim under BRS is nothing but cheating, he claimed.

The Congress president reiterated that the Warangal Declaration for farmers would be implemented totally with ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, ₹15,000 support per acre per year under Indiramma Rythu Bharosa, ₹12,000 support for farmers who don’t own lands and support price to all the crops in Telangana. Extension of Rythu Bheema to farm labourers and replacing the ‘scam-ridden’ Dharani portal with a transparent online system.

Mr. Revanth Reddy charged the BRS government with raking up a non-existent issue just to divert attention from the Congress Satyagraha in support of Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from Parliament, on Wednesday “This entire effort of BRS is to help Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister was behind the false cases against Mr. Gandhi,” he said, further adding that BRS was desperate to impress Mr. Modi by diluting the Congress Satyagraha.

