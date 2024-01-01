ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth captured people’s anger against BRS effectively: VH

January 01, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

Sharmila’s possible entry into AP Congress is a good sign

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of V. Hanmanth Rao | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader V. Hanmanth Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was able to capture the anger among the people against the BRS government with his programmes and channelise them into Congress’s favour.

Speaking to reporters, he said the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi paved the way for people to vote for Congress even as they expressed their anger against the BRS government. Now it was the turn of the Congress party to win maximum seats in Lok Sabha elections and gift them to Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Hanmanth Rao wondered why the BRS leaders were in a hurry to demand the implementation of the promises made by the Congress. “Did the BRS fulfil its promises like a job in every house, Dalit Chief Minister and unemployment dole of ₹3,016 promised before the elections? They couldn’t do it even in 9-and-a-half years but are in a hurry to demand the Congress government that is less than a month old,” he argued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the possible entry of Y.S. Sharmila into the Andhra Pradesh Congress party, he said the party would strengthen and she should reach out to women in Andhra Pradesh to make a mark. “Congress in A.P. should be strengthened and A.P. Congress leaders are welcoming Sharmila into the party. It is a good sign for the Congress,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US