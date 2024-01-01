Revanth captured people’s anger against BRS effectively: VH

January 01, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader V. Hanmanth Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was able to capture the anger among the people against the BRS government with his programmes and channelise them into Congress’s favour.

Speaking to reporters, he said the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi paved the way for people to vote for Congress even as they expressed their anger against the BRS government. Now it was the turn of the Congress party to win maximum seats in Lok Sabha elections and gift them to Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Hanmanth Rao wondered why the BRS leaders were in a hurry to demand the implementation of the promises made by the Congress. “Did the BRS fulfil its promises like a job in every house, Dalit Chief Minister and unemployment dole of ₹3,016 promised before the elections? They couldn’t do it even in 9-and-a-half years but are in a hurry to demand the Congress government that is less than a month old,” he argued.

Welcoming the possible entry of Y.S. Sharmila into the Andhra Pradesh Congress party, he said the party would strengthen and she should reach out to women in Andhra Pradesh to make a mark. “Congress in A.P. should be strengthened and A.P. Congress leaders are welcoming Sharmila into the party. It is a good sign for the Congress,” he said.