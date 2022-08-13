Revanth cancels Munugode Yatra citing health reasons

Venkata Reddy creates stir with sarcastic comments

The egos and misunderstanding between the Congress top leaders are taking a toll on preparations for the Munugode bypoll and the latest is TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy cancelling his padayatra in the constituency on Saturday.

Mr. Revanth Reddy who was supposed to join the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Yatra of the Congress from Sanstham Narayanpur to Choutuppal decided to skip it citing ill-health. Party leaders said that there was a function at his home recently and one of them tested positive for COVID. The PCC chief also sent his sample for testing as a precautionary measure and that was why he was skipping the padayatra on Saturday. However, his decision to drop the idea of joining the padayatra might have been influenced by the fact that Mr. Venkata Reddy’s anger was yet to subside and he doesn’t want to send a wrong signal by participating in the programme now. Whether Mr. Revanth Reddy would participate in the yatra at Gajwel on Sunday as per the original plan is not yet known.

Mr. Venkata Reddy seems to have mellowed down a bit by Saturday afternoon after the apology video of Mr. Revanth Reddy. Speaking to reporters, he welcomed the apology of the PCC chief and also described Mr Dayakar as a kid in the party. The Bhongir MP, who earlier created a stir in the party circles by incorporating a sarcastic comment “30 years in the Congress as a Home Guard” on his Twitter handle, removed it after a few hours.

The comment is being viewed as taking a dig at Mr. Revanth Reddy, who earlier made comments linking the seniority of Home Guards in the police department with the newly recruited IPS officers. The comments were interpreted as Mr. Revanth Reddy comparing the seniority of the Komatireddy brothers to nothing before an IPS officer who had just joined the service. The PCC chief, however, clarified that the comments were made at a press conference while referring to Mr. Rajgopal Reddy and not at Mr. Venkata Reddy.

Former Minister R. Damodar Reddy is confident that Mr Venkata Reddy will participate in the Munugode poll campaign and the misunderstandings will vanish. Commenting on the posters springing up in Munugode blaming Mr Rajgopal Reddy as an opportunist to leave Congress for some contracts offered by the BJP, he said that Congress or the cadre had nothing to do with it.