Revanth calls for a debate at all 3,500 substations on 24-hour power supply to farmers

July 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Accepting the challenge of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) for a referendum on free electricity to the agriculture sector, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has called upon the BRS to hold gram sabhas at all the 3,500 electricity substations along with the log books for a discussion.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said the Congress was ready for the challenge thrown by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao and said the Congress party will not ask for votes in any village where the gram sabha decides that 24-hour free power supply was extended to the farming sector.

At the same time, the BRS party should not ask for votes within the limits of the substation where 24-hour free electricity was not provided. Are you ready for this? he asked and said all the Congress leaders in the respective areas would join the debate if the BRS was ready.

Ridiculing the BRS claims that free power was not the patent of the Congress party, he said in 1999 when Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy was the PCC president free electricity to farmers was included in the election manifesto. However, the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) came to power and increased the power charges resulting in a huge agitation by the Communist parties and the Congress. The infamous Basheerbagh firing happened during this time and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was then the close aide of N. Chandrababu Naidu. Congress implemented the scheme when YSR became the CM in 2004.

KCR was in TDP then

Mr. Reddy alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, as the chairman of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Centre of the TDP was instrumental in hiking the power charges and also had a role in the Basheerbagh firing. “Present Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy were part of the team that prepared the electricity draft of the TDP. How can Minister Harish Rao say that I was the reason for Basheerbagh firing when I was not even in politics,” he asked.

Taking exception to Mr. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Gutha Sukhender Reddy indulging in politics though they were expected to be apolitical, he demanded Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to take action against them for violating their positions and speaking like party cadre. “They were praising KCR to get tickets for their sons and people in such positions should not stoop down to that level,” he argued. “Unlike them, I didn’t join any ruling party after winning on another party ticket. I was always in the Opposition fighting for the people.”

