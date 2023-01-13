Revanth blames govt. for women’s death in Malakpet hospital

January 13, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress blamed the government for the death of two women who came for delivery at the Malakpet government hospital and later died allegedly due to complications arising out of the medicare there.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy tweeted questioning the claims of the government on facilities in government hospitals and said Health Minister T. Harish Rao had to explain the reasons for their deaths. If this was the situation in the heart of the state capital one can imagine the situation in the rural areas, he said.

Mr. Reddy also demanded ₹1 crore compensation to the families of the two women who died after delivering babies. He also reminded similar cases of four women dying after they underwent sterilisation at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ibrahimpatnam in September last.

Led by Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah, Congress leaders held a protest at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet. This was a straight case of negligence and all doctors and medical staff responsible for the same must be punished, he demanded

Later, a delegation of Congress leaders comprising Mr. Sameer Waliullah, Mahila Congress Hyderabad President Vara Lakshmi and other leaders like Shaik Arshad, Ashfaq Khan, Mujeebullah Shareef, Bollu Kishan and Ch Srinivas submitted a memorandum at the Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Commissioner, Koti.

Mr. Waliullah alleged that the BRS government was trying to cover up the medical negligence by floating theories that the women were suffering from Dengue and other health conditions.