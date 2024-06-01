Revanth, Bhatti invite Telangana Governor for State formation day celebrations

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on June 1 morning and invited him for State formation day celebrations to be held tomorrow at the Parade grounds.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be the chief guest for the event being held for the first time on a grand scale after the Congress government came to power. The BRS government held the celebrations last year itself but Mr. Reddy’s government chose to celebrate the Decennial celebrations as Telangana completes 10 years of its formation after being bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh.

The government has also invited all the Opposition leaders, writing a personal letter to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao inviting him to the celebrations. The letter along with the invitation was personally handed over to Mr. Rao by the Advisor to Government, Harkara Venugopal and Director of Protocol, Arvinder Singh. However, Mr. Rao may not attend the celebrations as the BRS party has lined up its own celebrations at its party office at the same time.

Ms. Gandhi is expected to release the State song penned by Andesri and composed by Oscar-winning Music Director M.M. Keeravani. However, the Government has deferred its plans to launch the new State emblem making changes to the existing emblem given criticism from some quarters.