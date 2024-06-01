GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Revanth, Bhatti invite Telangana Governor for State formation day celebrations

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be the chief guest for the event

Updated - June 01, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 02:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday and invited him for state formation day celebrations to be held on June 2.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday and invited him for state formation day celebrations to be held on June 2. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on June 1 morning and invited him for State formation day celebrations to be held tomorrow at the Parade grounds.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be the chief guest for the event being held for the first time on a grand scale after the Congress government came to power. The BRS government held the celebrations last year itself but Mr. Reddy’s government chose to celebrate the Decennial celebrations as Telangana completes 10 years of its formation after being bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh.

The government has also invited all the Opposition leaders, writing a personal letter to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao inviting him to the celebrations. The letter along with the invitation was personally handed over to Mr. Rao by the Advisor to Government, Harkara Venugopal and Director of Protocol, Arvinder Singh. However, Mr. Rao may not attend the celebrations as the BRS party has lined up its own celebrations at its party office at the same time.

Ms. Gandhi is expected to release the State song penned by Andesri and composed by Oscar-winning Music Director M.M. Keeravani. However, the Government has deferred its plans to launch the new State emblem making changes to the existing emblem given criticism from some quarters.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.