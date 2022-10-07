Revanth assures VRAs of total support

Village Revenue Assistants submitting a memorandum to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy assured the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) that the Congress would leave no stone unturned to get justice to them despite the government ignoring them.

Speaking at a dharna of the Joint Action Committee of the VRAs at Kodangal, he said it was unfortunate that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao threw the representation of the VRAs on their face and it only showcased his arrogance. He said it was the responsibility of the government to resolve employees‘ issues rather than treating them like dirt.