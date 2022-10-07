Revanth assures VRAs of total support

The Hindu Bureau
October 07, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Village Revenue Assistants submitting a memorandum to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy assured the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) that the Congress would leave no stone unturned to get justice to them despite the government ignoring them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Speaking at a dharna of the Joint Action Committee of the VRAs at Kodangal, he said it was unfortunate that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao threw the representation of the VRAs on their face and it only showcased his arrogance. He said it was the responsibility of the government to resolve employees‘ issues rather than treating them like dirt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app