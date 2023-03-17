ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth assures special corporation for Gulf-returnees

March 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He meets families of Gulf employees in Nizmabad district during his Yatra for Change

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and former MLA E. Anil during the padayatra in Nizamabad district on Friday.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has assured that a corporation exclusively for Gulf returnees will be established after the Congress comes to power and a special insurance scheme will be introduced for them.

Interacting with family members of Gulf employees and returnees at Perkit in Armoor constituency on Friday, as part of his ‘Yatra For Change’, he said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has deceived the Gulf employees after promising them the moon. “But, we will take care of your interests with concrete steps,” he said, even as several women explained how their family members died in the Gulf and the Telangana government has not extended any financial support to their families here.

Mr. Reddy said that the youth opted a better life in Gulf countries believing the agents who cheated the poor with fake visas. There is no system to identify genuine agents and the Congress would set up a system to identify them, train them and give licences to them. He demanded the BRS government to immediately create a system to check the cheating by agents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government should have the entire data of Telangana people working in the Gulf and should play a key role in the selection and training of those opting for employment there.

Later in the evening, he addressed a public meeting at Armoor and compared local MLA A. Jeevan Reddy with the late Uganda dictator Idi Amin for the alleged harassment of people in the constituency. He said Mr. Jeevan Reddy was a habitual cheater and alleged that he had cheated people even in Gulf before fleeing to India.

Mr. Reddy also took a dig at former Congressman and present BRS MP K. Suresh Reddy accusing him of cheating Congress that had given him a political life and big positions. But he preferred to be a ‘yes man’ in KCR’s house rather than serving his people, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US