Revanth assures special corporation for Gulf-returnees

March 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has assured that a corporation exclusively for Gulf returnees will be established after the Congress comes to power and a special insurance scheme will be introduced for them.

Interacting with family members of Gulf employees and returnees at Perkit in Armoor constituency on Friday, as part of his ‘Yatra For Change’, he said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has deceived the Gulf employees after promising them the moon. “But, we will take care of your interests with concrete steps,” he said, even as several women explained how their family members died in the Gulf and the Telangana government has not extended any financial support to their families here.

Mr. Reddy said that the youth opted a better life in Gulf countries believing the agents who cheated the poor with fake visas. There is no system to identify genuine agents and the Congress would set up a system to identify them, train them and give licences to them. He demanded the BRS government to immediately create a system to check the cheating by agents.

He said the government should have the entire data of Telangana people working in the Gulf and should play a key role in the selection and training of those opting for employment there.

Later in the evening, he addressed a public meeting at Armoor and compared local MLA A. Jeevan Reddy with the late Uganda dictator Idi Amin for the alleged harassment of people in the constituency. He said Mr. Jeevan Reddy was a habitual cheater and alleged that he had cheated people even in Gulf before fleeing to India.

Mr. Reddy also took a dig at former Congressman and present BRS MP K. Suresh Reddy accusing him of cheating Congress that had given him a political life and big positions. But he preferred to be a ‘yes man’ in KCR’s house rather than serving his people, he alleged.