Revanth assures health, accidental insurance to gig workers

December 23, 2023 - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with gig workers on Saturday where he assured ₹5 lakh accidental insurance and ₹10 lakh Aarogyasri health insurance to them.

While interacting with cab drivers, auto drivers and food delivery persons here on Saturday, he said that a new app would be created and made available for cab drivers on the lines of Ola app, which would be created through teams in the T-Hub.

Mr. Reddy asked officials to provide ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of the Swiggy delivery boy, who died after falling from a building when a dog chased him.

Mr. Reddy spoke to the drivers and delivery boys and tried to understand their issues. He said that the government was committed to the social and employment safety of workers in this sector that remained unorganised.

Later, speaking to reporters, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar revealed the details of the meeting and the assurances given to them. He reminded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had assured safety to gig workers and said that the previous Congress government in Rajasthan had brought in a legislation in this regard.

He added that the Chief Minister opined that companies too should focus on the welfare of employees and not just profits. There should be a give-and-take policy and the government would not spare companies that ignore their employees.

The meeting was attended by IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, AICC secretaries Rohit Chaudhary, Mansoor Ali Khan, Madhu Yaskhi and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

