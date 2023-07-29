HamberMenu
Revanth asks KCR to come out of Pragathi Bhavan to see the havoc caused by floods

July 29, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to come out of his official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, to see the damage left behind by the severe floods in the State rather than indulging in ‘’defection politics’ from his home.

Mr. Reddy, who visited several flood-affected areas in Uppal and LB Nagar in the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency represented by him on Saturday, said there was no preparedness to meet the impact of floods despite clear warnings from the Met Department on the State receiving unprecedented rainfall. They woke up only after the damage is done and said the government confined itself to merely issuing media statements, he added.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy visits the flood affected areas in Hyderabad city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Congress chief said the Chief Minister did not even come out of his house when 30 people died due to floods and hundreds of villages and towns were marooned in flood waters. The relief measures were too late and meagre, he charged. The loss estimated in the State so far is to the tune of ₹3,000 crore and demanded the government to pay ₹20,000 per acre to agriculture lands that have turned into sand mines due to floods.

Mr. Reddy also demanded that the central government to immediately release ₹1,000 crore to Telangana under temporary flood relief, and Union Minister, G. Kishan Reddy should take up the issue with the Centre. He said he would submit a report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the parliament on the damage and the assistance needed.

‘All lakes occupied by BRS leaders’

Stating that 90% of the lakebed in all lakes has been occupied by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders and people should realise the damage done to them when the BRS leaders flourished with the ill-gotten money.

