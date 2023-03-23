Revanth appears before SIT and asks them to issue notices to KTR as well

March 23, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

In response to the notices served on him by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the TSPSC paper leak, Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy appeared before it on Thursday afternoon to present his version on the incident.

The SIT had called him to submit evidence if he had any after he made allegations linking the leak to the office staff of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Tension prevailed at the SIT office in Himayathnagar as the police stopped his supporters and Mr. Reddy was also asked to leave his vehicle behind and walk for some distance to reach the office. The road from Liberty to Himayathnagar and connecting Narayanguda was totally blocked throwing traffic out of gear with the supporters of Mr. Reddy joining him and the police erecting blockades to prevent them. Earlier, the police put several Congress leaders under house arrest to ensure that they don’t come along with their leader.

After attending the SIT inquiry, Mr. Reddy told reporters that he had given the SIT head a letter where he had given details of how IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao had revealed several details of the case at a press conference and he should also be called by the SIT for an inquiry for the evidence he had with him much before the SIT had detained the accused.

Mr. Reddy also said it was an insult to the Telangana martyrs that the head of the SIT hailed from Andhra Pradesh and so did the accused Praveen Kumar. How did the Telangana government allow an Andhra person in a crucial position in the TSPSC, he asked, adding that even the case was handed over to an official from the Andhra region as if no police officer from Telangana was capable of handling it. All these indicated there were bigger fish in the leak and the government wanted to hush up the case, he alleged.

The Congress president also lashed out at the Telangana intellectuals for their silence on the leak when the future of 30 lakh youngsters was being played with. Taking names of several intellectuals, he said their speeches on the Andhra people’s hegemony in the combined State provoked students to commit suicide for a bright future for Telangana. After Telangana was formed why had they become silent and at whose direction, he asked and said students and youngsters should now realise how their future was being compromised by those intellectuals.