Revanth and Rahul deceived students: KTR

Former Minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi of deceiving and insulting unemployed youth and students.

Speaking to BRSV activists, KTR demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for ‘insulting’ students and the unemployed, by making derogatory comments during the Mahabubnagar meeting.

He said that Mr. Revanth Reddy had promised a mega DSC mela with 50,000 jobs while he was in the Opposition, but only offered around 6,000 additional posts since coming to power.

KTR also accused Mr. Gandhi of exploiting students for political gain.

He accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of possessing an autocratic mentality and being intolerant even towards social media posts. He pointed out the police attacks on journalists and students, questioning, “Whether attacking people is Praja palana or Indiramma Rajyam that Congress promised”.

KTR also warned the police stating that the names of the police involved in these attacks on youth were being recorded by students and they will be held accountable. He highlighted the government’s permission for seven new private universities, which he claimed was a move contrary to their earlier stance.

“The BRS government filled up to 1.60 lakh government jobs, with another 40,000 in process,” he said, and encouraged students to fight against government ‘injustices’ and continue the legacy of the students’ movement from 2009 to 2014.

