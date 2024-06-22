Revanth and KTR clash on ‘X’ over coal mines auction accusing each other of failing Singareni

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao took to ‘X’ accusing the BRS and Congress governments of failing to stop the allocation of coal mines to private companies against the interests of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

In response to KTR’s post on the auctioning of coal mines and accusing the Congress and BJP governments for having failed Telangana, the Chief Minister mocked KTR stating, “Since you have not cared to hear anything crores of people of Telangana spoke for 10 years, it is unlikely you will care to listen to facts now, but hope in our hearts tries nevertheless.”

Mr. Reddy said the first and second tranches of selling off blocks of Singareni were done by the Central government and K. Chandrashekhar Rao when he was the Chief Minister to two companies — Aurobindo and Avantika. Mr. Reddy asked why was KTR silent then and whether it was due to some compulsion?

Mr. Revanth Reddy further posted ‘Our deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka garu went to not only protest against further privatisation and auction of Singareni blocks but to demand revoking and return of coal block sold off to Avantika and Aurobindo (your near and dear).”

“Telangana people, their interests, their properties, rights and future is safe with Congress. We will fight not only for our coal but also for every single right of our people,” he said further mocking KTR. “Irony died that the guy who sold off Singareni and ORR Ring Road collection rights is speaking now,” he posted on X.

Utter lies

In response to the Chief Minister’s statement, KTR termed it a white lie. The BRS leader mocked that Joseph Goebbels, the infamous propagandist, would have been shaken by the blatant falsehoods spread by Mr. Revanth Reddy and his government.

He said people of Telangana were observing how the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were colluding to mortgage the interests of Telangana ever since Mr. Revanth Reddy had taken charge as the Chief Minister.

He reiterated that his party had always opposed the sale of coal blocks in Telangana and had never participated in any auction. However, the Congress government had participated in the auction shamelessly now, betraying Telangana’s interests.

KTR noted that though the BJP government at the Centre had unilaterally put the coal blocks in Telangana under the hammer, the BRS government in the past had not allowed the commencement of mining. The companies that were allocated the blocks were not allowed to move an inch.

Further, the BRS leader pointed out that the two companies mentioned by Mr. Revanth Reddy had secured mines in Takli, Jena and Bellora in Maharashtra when the Congress-Shiv Sena Government was in power and suggested Mr. Reddy not to overlook the fact. The Congress had failed to protect the State’s riparian rights in the Krishna Basin and now its plans to privatise Singareni with the help of BJP were exposed, he said.