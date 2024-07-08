Revanth and Bhatti urge ex-Congress leaders to return to parent party

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka urged the former Congress leaders who have left the party for various reasons to return to the parent party to strengthen the ‘Indiramma Rajyam’.

Mr. Vikramarka first made this appeal while participating in the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. Mr. Reddy during his speech said he approved Mr. Bhatti’s appeal and asked the Congressmen to return to the party.

Mr. Revanth Reddy recalled the development that took place during the YSR regime and said YSR was synonymous with welfare and made his mark in the implementation of welfare schemes in the country. He said the six guarantees announced by the Congress government were inspired by YSR’s welfare schemes. Metro Rail, bringing Krishna and Godavari waters to Hyderabad and attracting investments to Hyderabad were all gifts of YSR’s rule.

Mr. Reddy recalled how YSR wanted to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of the country and said all the Congress workers would strive hard to fulfill that wish. He also said YSR’s historic Padayatra influenced Rahul Gandhi to embark on his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr. Vikramarka recalled how schemes like the Jalayagnam, fee reimbursement and Rajiv Arogyasri changed the face of the state and health profile. Due to the fee reimbursement scheme, Telugu students have made a place for themselves in the IT sector across the world, he said. Hyderabad has emerged as the destination for development due to the Airport and the Outer Ring Road built by the YSR government.

The Deputy CM assured that the Congress government, inspired by YSR’s policies, would govern in a way that would make every Congressmen proud.

Earlier, the Congress leaders garlanded YSR’s statue at Panjagutta and later also saw the photo exhibition on YSR at Praja Bhavan. A blood donation camp was also organised at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion. AICC incharge Deepadas Munsi, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, senior leaders Mallu Ravi, Shabbir Ali, KVP Ramchander Rao, Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav were among present.