Revanth and Bhatti to call on Prime Minister today

Appointment fixed at 4.30 p.m. in New Delhi

December 25, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The appointment has been fixed at 4.30 p.m. Both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will take a special flight from Begumpet Airport at 12.30 p.m. This will be the first meeting of the Chief Minister with the Prime Minister after the new Congress government was formed in Telangana. Sources said the Chief Minister and his colleague will raise issues related to the State’s development projects, pending funds under various heads and also additional funds for the government’s programmes.

Mr. Revanth Reddy had been maintaining that they would maintain cordial relations with the Centre and get funds for the State’s projects due from the Centre and not have a confrontational approach. Politics and governance are two different aspects, he said earlier and as a State government, it should have healthy relations with the Centre in the interests of the people.

