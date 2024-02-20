Telangana CM Revanth in New Delhi; likely to meet Union Ministers and party high command

February 20, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka flew to New Delhi on Monday in a special flight from Begumpet to attend a wedding and also some scheduled meetings with Union Ministers on Tuesday.

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu also joined them in New Delhi later to attend a wedding in the family of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala.

Sources said the Chief Minister has sought appointment with Finance, Railways and Road Transport and Highways Ministers to seek funds for the State.

Though no official meetings are lined up with the party high command, Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Vikramarka are likely to meet senior leaders to discuss the political situation in Telangana and also the Cabinet expansion. However, CMO officials said there were no appointments fixed so far.

Though Cabinet expansion may not happen immediately, there is pressure on the government to fill up the remaining vacancies giving representation to all. There is no Minister from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts and the party wants some representation ahead of the party elections. Discussions on party candidates for the Parliament elections are also likely to crop up in the meetings.

