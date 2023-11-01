November 01, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Even as the controversy over pillars at the Medigadda barrage caving in is yet to subside, the Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy alleged another leakage this time in Annaram Barrage (Saraswathi Barrage) in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Posting a video on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Mr. Reddy said another leakge was noticed in the Annaram Barrage and termed it as reflection of corruption in the project. The video shows sand bags being dumped into a pool of water to stop the flow and this is being termed as a leakage in the barrage.

“These are not the barrages that are falling but the lives of people of Telangana. Projects that ought to be stable for over 100 years are collapsing within a few years. This is due to the faulty designs of the Chief Minister,” posted Mr. Reddy.

The Annaram Saraswathi Barrage is constructed with a water storage capacity of 10.87 TMC as a part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Currently, it has a storage of 5.71 tmcs of water. A gate is now lifted and 2,357 cusecs of water is released downstream.

