Revanth accompanies Priyanka Gandhi in filing nomination for Wayanad LS bypoll

Published - October 23, 2024 11:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accompanied Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in filing her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Mr. Reddy conveyed his best wishes to her for the electoral battle.

The seat fell vacant after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and her brother Rahul Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Gandhi and other State leaders of the party were present during the nomination filing.

Telangana

