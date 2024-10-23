Revanth accompanies Priyanka Gandhi in filing nomination for Wayanad LS bypoll

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accompanied Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in filing her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Mr. Reddy conveyed his best wishes to her for the electoral battle.

The seat fell vacant after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and her brother Rahul Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Gandhi and other State leaders of the party were present during the nomination filing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.