GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth accompanies Priyanka Gandhi in filing nomination for Wayanad LS bypoll

Published - October 23, 2024 11:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accompanied Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in filing her nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Mr. Reddy conveyed his best wishes to her for the electoral battle.

The seat fell vacant after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and her brother Rahul Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Gandhi and other State leaders of the party were present during the nomination filing.

Published - October 23, 2024 11:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.