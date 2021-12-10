Telangana

Returns from UK to vote

Lankapalli MPTC Ch. Shyamala after casting her vote at Kallur RDO office in Khammam district on Monday  

Lankapalli MPTC member Ch. Shyamala had come all the way from London to Kallur where she exercised her franchise in the biennial election to the Legislative Council from Khammam Local Authorities Constituency on Friday.

According to sources, she had gone abroad on a short visit in connection with further studies a few months ago.

Realising the importance of right to vote for a vibrant democracy, she arrived in her native village in Penuballi mandal two days ago to exercise her voting right, sources added.

The young elected representative of the rural local body cast her vote at the polling station in the RDO’s office in Kallur on Friday.


