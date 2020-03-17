Recent returnees from abroad under house isolation in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts

SANGAREDDY

17 March 2020 17:36 IST

In all 70 persons have been identified and are being monitored as part of precautions to check the spread of COVID-19; tourist spots shut, limited gatherings at temples

Administrations of erstwhile Medak districts are putting all steps in place to arrest the spread of COVID-19. As part of the exercise, people who have come from abroad recently are being identified, and being kept in isolation in their respective homes. Further, their movements are being monitored by personnel from the departments concerned - including health, revenue and police.

Authorities have identified as many as 66 persons who returned from abroad in Sangareddy district, followed by 14 in Siddipet district. Their addresses were traced and special teams have already visited them and advised them to be in isolation for 14 days. Their movements are being monitored.

None with symptoms so far

“We have information from the airport authorities about the people who returned from abroad. Officials had already visited their houses and asked them to be in isolation. Though no one had any virus symptoms so far, we are taking all precautions and our people are monitoring their movements,” S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, told The Hindu.

The returnees came from Dubai, USA and Italy. Health officials are calling them every day and checking out their health condition.

Educational institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), and GITAM had already announced suspension of academic activity till the month end.

Check posts at inter-State borders

Check posts were already established at border villages- Chiragpally and Gangwar- to screen passengers from both Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Siddipet Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has announced that all tourist spots like Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet and Pandavula Cheruvu in Gajwel have been closed for visitors. Also, temple managements have been directed to ensure that not more than 50 persons are in the temples at any given time.

Chandana Deepti, Superintendent of Police, Medak, informed that they were yet to get information about persons who returned from abroad to the district.