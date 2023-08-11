Return of ‘chaddi gang’ triggers panic among city residents

August 11, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST

The notorious chaddi gang has resurfaced in the city with two cases booked against them by the Cyberabad and Sangareddy police.

Earlier, the gang created panic among the city residents in 2017-19 after CCTV videos of them showed men wielding iron rods scaling walls of gated communities and other residences in their undergarments.

Similar videos are now being shared on social media platforms, showing a gang of about four to five men, in slouched and stealthy manner, walking in their undergarments, wandering about gated communities in Hafeezpet and Ameenpur areas.

While netizens shared their fear of such gangs gaining entrance into gated communities, officials from the Cyberabad police said that they have identified the gang and that teams are on the job to nab them.

“We have evidence that they are a gang from Maharashtra and have fled the State after breaking into a villa in Hafeezpet. A case was also reported in Ameenpur, Sangareddy. We have three teams from the Miyapur police working on this case to trace them,” officials from the Cyberabad police confirmed.

The officials from the Ameenpur police said that on August 5, around 1 a.m., the gang broke into a locked house and decamped with gold chains and rings. A few hours later, the gang scaled a nine feet compound wall of a gated community of villas in Hafeezpet, around 8 kilometres from Ameenpur village. “They fled with 35 tolas of gold ornaments and some diamonds. The owners of the villa were away during the weekend when they broke into the place,” said Miyapur Detective Inspector B. Kantha Reddy.

The chaddi gang members were last spotted in the city in 2019. The modus operandi of the gang includes leaving no trace at the scene of offence. They often apply oil all over their body to avoid getting caught, and carry screwdrivers and other equipment to break in, explained the police,

The Rachakonda and Cyberabad police had made several arrests in the past of gangs hailing from Gujarat. “They usually travel to Hyderabad by train and recce the targeted area. They hide in the nearby bushes or isolated areas and wait till sunset before committing offences,” officials said.

The cases were earlier reported at KPHB, Puppalaguda village, Chandannagar, Ghatkesar, Meerpet, Ramachandrapuram, Kapra, Bachupally and Malkajgiri.