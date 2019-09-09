Telangana cabinet expansion: Return of a charming KTR, an enigmatic Harish

A few days before the Cabinet expansion, a well-known IT figure and head of a tech giant was curious to find out from TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao about his entry into the ministry again. All that KTR managed was a hearty laugh in that phone conversation.

This perhaps summed up the mood of the IT industry that was eagerly waiting for a Minister and the Minister’s internal desire to be back in action. In a single voice industry’s vote was for KTR with whom it shares a comfortable personal and professional relationship. A few projects couldn’t take off and investments affected in the IT industry in his absence is the argument of some business leaders.

After the impact Mr. Rama Rao made in his last stint in the industry there was no way Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao could have ignored him. He was not just his son but also the darling of the IT industry leaving aside the political calculations he might have made for his induction.

The entry of the savvy IT Minister in the expansion cannot be seen in isolation of his need in the ministry but a profound political statement as well reflecting his importance within the business circles and the party. Party workers felt his absence in the government and the repeated demand for his inclusion from ministers and MLAs was a pointer. In a way, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao conceded their demand using that atmosphere to the party’s advantage.

Mysterious Harish

Curiosity marked the entry of Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao into the Cabinet after widespread suspicion about his ‘sidelining’ in the party for whatever reasons. He had remained an enigma for thousands of his followers never raising the revolt that many in the opposition parties expected, and hoped for after he was ignored in the first cabinet expansion itself.

Thousands of theories weaved around his projected rebellion against his uncle will fall flat now. And the clever move by KCR will certainly douse the flames that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hoping to ignite using his absence.

His return will balm the cracks that party workers have felt and senior leaders agree it is one of the biggest gains of this expansion when the BJP has unleashed a direct-hit campaign on KCR’s rule. The no-holds barred campaign certainly unnerved a segment of the party workers and may have led to some political division but Mr. Harish’s promotion hopefully will calm the situation.

The municipal polls will be the biggest test for TRS now and the trouble-shooter that Mr. Harish Rao is, particularly favoured in the rural segments and among rural leaders, will reduce the damage to the party using his ground level management skills.

So with a big urban face in the form of KTR and a rural face in Mr. Harish Rao, the Chief Minister looks to have firmly taken the situation in his control, after a few rebellion burps.