Return from abroad to serve the State, Planning Board V-C tells students

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has exhorted students from the State studying abroad to return to the State after completing their studies and contribute to the overall development here.

Stressing the need for better preparation while choosing the universities, Mr. Vinod Kumar suggested that students could undertake project work by visiting water and infrastructural projects like Kaleshwaram to study electrical pumping and other expertise that went into their construction.

He was speaking at a seminar on “US Higher Education” organised by the American Telugu Association in association with the Telangana State Council for Higher Education here on Monday. The seminar was aimed at providing guidance to prospective students who were planning to pursue their higher education in the US and the steps, methodology and process that were involved in seeking admission into the universities there.

Scholarships

Mr. Vinod Kumar said around 80 per cent of students in the State hailed from under-privileged families and the government had been providing scholarships to around 3,000 eligible students.

He explained the various initiatives launched by the State government for providing quality higher education and ensuring its access to the eligible.

US Consulate consular section head Eric Alexander underscored the need for the students to understand the process of filling applications and selecting the right universities as also availing funding opportunities. Aspiring students should also give attention to legal aspects relating to pursuing part time employment, he said appreciating the Indian diaspora for contributing in a bib way to internationalisation of education.

State Council for Higher Education chairman T. Papi Reddy welcomed the participants.