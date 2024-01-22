Retired Telangana DGP’s name sent to Governor for TSPSC chairman post?

January 22, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Stepping up its exercise to appoint chairman and members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on a war footing, the State government-appointed search committee on Wednesday shortlisted the name of a retired Director General of Police to head the Commission.

Highly placed sources said that the search committee comprising Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar, Law Secretary Tirupati and GAD Secretary Nirmala Devi on Monday scrutinised the applications that were received for the post of chairperson and members of the Commission.

The search committee, after going through the 50 applications for the post of TSPSC chairperson, shortlisted a retired DGP, said sources, suggesting that former DGP M.Mahender Reddy could be the choice to head the beleaguered commission in a bid to restore its past glory.

“A single name has been shortlisted and sent to the Governor for approval,” top government sources told The Hindu. Once the Governor clears the name, a panel of other members would be sent to the Governor for approval, sources pointed out.

Rocked by the question paper leak incident, leading to setting up of a Special Investigation Team, the TSPSC under the chairmanship of B. Janardhan Reddy drew flak from the lakhs of unemployed youth preparing for Group-I and Group-II examinations. The chairperson and other members were appointed by the previous BRS government.

The question paper leak also dominated the election campaign and the Congress, on its part, had promised to scrap the commission and bring in a foolproof system to instil confidence among the youth. As soon as the Congress came to power, TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy and three other members tendered resignation.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved the resignation only on January 10. No sooner were the resignations accepted, than the government put in motion the process of reconstituting the commission on a fast track by issuing a paper notification to invite applications for chairperson and member posts.

January 18 was the last day for submitting the applications. As many as 371 applications, including 50 for TSPSC chief post and 321 for other members was received, said sources. From retired bureaucrats to academics and educated persons from various fields, a the list of applications ran long.

Sources said Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy was determined to completely transform the commission. “The speed with which he is going about filling up of the posts in the commission is an indication that the wrong done by the previous government has to be reversed and a sense of confidence among the youth instilled,” a source remarked.

