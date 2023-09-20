Retired RTC official and avid The Hindu reader celebrates Values Day with students

September 20, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An avid reader of The Hindu, former RTC executive director M.V. Nagavender Rao celebrated the 145th anniversary of the newspaper by distributing fruits and snacks to the students of Prakasam Vidya Niketan, Anand Nagar Colony, Khairatabad.

A die-hard fan of The Hindu for the last six decades, Mr. Rao visited the government school to celebrate the occasion observed as Values Day.

Addressing students, Mr. Rao exhorted them to make it a habit to read The Hindu to acquire knowledge on current affairs. He assured students that this would also improve their English.

“My English teacher from high school suggested this to me in 1962, and that helped me a lot to improve my communication skills to perform better in my managerial role,” he recalled. He expressed his willingness to ensure supply of the newspaper to the school through his personal contribution.

Headmistress of the school Padmavathi thanked him for this gesture and advice to students.

Mr. Rao is the alumnus of Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Warangal, where he completed his BE in Mechanical Engineering between 1965-70. He joined APSRTC as a management trainee and rose to the rank of executive director (engineering) in the corporation which he served for 35 years.

Mr. Rao, 74, is the founder president of Vriksha Mithra, an organisation with 620 life members devoted to environment protection and community development.

Talking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that he believed that individuals, institutions and the society should work in tandem to make life better for people. “Media plays a vital role in achieving social harmony with the reporting of daily news. Only people with ethical values and a positive mindset can save the world from disasters and distress. Institutions with professional ethics are essential for social peace. With technological advancement, human behaviour assumes high importance,” he observed.

