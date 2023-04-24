HamberMenu
Retired police officer among three held for planning to kill realtor 

April 24, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Gopalpuram police and Commissioner’s Task Force (North) have arrested three persons, including a retired police officer, who were allegedly planning to kill a realtor. The police seized a country-made pistol, sickles and cash from the accused.

According to commissioner of police C.V. Anand, Dasari Bhoomaiah (62) a retired circle inspector from Karimnagar, was the mastermind. He hatched a conspiracy to eliminate realtor Vijaypal Reddy, struck a deal of ₹20 lakh with hired killers and paid an advance of ₹5 lakh.

As for the motive, Mr. Anand said that Bhoomaiah was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a disproportionate assets case in 2018, reportedly after a tip-off by Vijaypal Reddy. He was sent to prison in the case and was released later.

The retired policeman discussed his plan to kill Mr. Reddy with his close friend Mami Chandraiah of Peddapalli, who, in turn, contacted Shanker and Kumar to execute the plan.

The hired killers, who were staying in a hotel in Secunderabad, conducted a reconnaissance of Mr. Reddy’s house at L.B. Nagar, photographed his vehicle, procured a pistol and were planning for the murder when they were caught.

