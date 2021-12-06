Telangana

‘Retired persons illegally appointed at MCRHRDI’

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Bakka Judson has alleged that retired persons are being appointed in Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI).

Informing that he had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, he alleged that the Director General of the institute has illegally employed three persons - P. Prakash Rao, Gautam Pingle and Prof. Abbas Ali – all over 65 years of age, by paying hefty salaries and perks at the cost of several deserving candidates.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he said that he got the information under the RTI from the institute.


