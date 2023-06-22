Retired MPDO’s kidnapping-cum-murder case: Bachannapet SI suspended

June 22, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - JANGAON

Warangal Police Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has suspended Bachannapet sub-inspector of police Naveen Kumar for allegedly failing to register an FIR immediately and act swiftly in the retired Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Nalla Ramakrishnaiah’s kidnapping- cum-murder case.

The action comes close on the heels of the gruesome murder of Ramakrishnaiah, said to be an RTI Activist, a native of Pochannapet village in Bachannapet mandal, allegedly by a supari gang (contract killers) near Jangaon on June 15.

The police on July 18, 2023, arrested three persons including Anjaiah, who “plotted” the murder, and two “contract killers.” Two other accused are still at large.

Anjaiah allegedly hired the contract killers and stuck a deal for ₹5 lakh to eliminate Ramakrishnaiah for allegedly filing complaints against him over a land issue. The abduction and murder of the retired government official by hired contract killers triggered public outcry with vociferous demands for curbing the “supari gang culture.”

