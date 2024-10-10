Retired man conned of ₹8.3 lakh in digital arrest fraud

An 85-year-old retired person from Hyderabad was duped of ₹8.3 lakh in an impersonation fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retired employee received a call from fraudsters in which they claimed that he was involved in a money laundering case. The fraud was unfolded when the scammers alleged that a bank account was opened in Mumbai in the victim’s name through which large transactions were made.

Minutes later, a fraudster posing as a police official informed the victim that he was under ‘digital arrest’ and that both he and his wife were not allowed to leave their house.

According to the police, the victim was then instructed to download the Skype app. A fraudster dressed as a police official claimed that an arrest warrant was issued against the victim. To avoid that, the victim was asked to make an immediate payment for bail.

The victim made two payments totalling ₹8.3 lakh and sought time to make additional payments. Following an online complaint lodged by the victim, the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police booked a case and initiated investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.