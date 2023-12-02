Retired engineers condemns A.P. action at NSP

December 02, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Telangana Retired Engineers’ Association (TREA) has termed the “high-handed behaviour” of the authorities of Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh along with about 700 armed police personnel damaging the closed-circuit television cameras and barricades put up by the Nagarjunasagar project management (Telangana engineers) on November 29 night and drawing water unilaterally as “undemocratic”.

In a statement, president of the association M. Shyam Prasad Reddy and general secretary T. Venkatesahm said on Friday that occupying the Nagarjunasagar dam, which is under the management of Telangana as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, which also allowed AP to manage Srisailam project, was illegal. Telangana has been releasing water to the Right and Left Canals of Nagarjunasagar as per the indents approved by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) without any problem.

As per the recent indent approved by the river board, the project management has released 6 tmc ft water to Palair and Wyra reservoirs linked to the Left Canal system and another 2 tmc ft to AP. The AP’s action to take away water is illegal and condemnable, said the statement

