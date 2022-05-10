Retired employee duped of ₹6.77 lakh

A retired government employee, who is in his 70s, lost ₹6.77 lakh when he followed instructions over the phone to change the password of his online banking system.

The incident took place in Neredmet on Saturday when the septuagenarian, a resident of Defence Colony, received a call from an unknown number, police said on Tuesday.

The fraudsters were fluent in English and Hindi and had asked the senior citizen to update his online login password. They had specified him to change the password to ‘Join12345@’, and moments later, two automated messages prompted him that the account was debited twice by ₹4,99,001 and ₹1.78 lakh.

Neredmet police said that an investigation was launched to find the trail and banks involved were also informed about the incident.