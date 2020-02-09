Retired CI proves innocence in Husnabad Police Station missing weapons case

Retired Circle Inspector (CI) Dasari Bhumaiah has alleged that higher officials had unnecessarily blamed him and caused mental agony on charges of stealing two weapons after his transfer from Husnabad Police Station in 2017.

Talking to newspersons here on Sunday, he said two weapons, an AK-47, and a carbine, including a weapon used by his gunman were missing after his transfer from Husnabad Police Station. But technically a case was registered against him. “The weapons disappeared from the police station as there was no guard and the “well of the arms” was not locked properly by the officials concerned,” he said. The former CI alleged that police personnel working in Husnabad then had unnecessarily blamed him for their mistakes.

No action against the guilty

“Now, that the accused Sadanandam had come out with a weapon stolen from the police station and fired at his neighbour in Akkannapet village in Siddipet district recently, the issue of missing weapons has come to the light. If Sadanandam had not come out with the weapon, I would have been blamed for forever for stealing the weapons,” he stated.

Further, Mr. Bhumaiah expressed shock and concern over officials not taking any action against the guilty in the missing weapons case. “If one bullet goes missing, there will be serious action. But two sophisticated weapons have been missing since 2017, and no action is initiated against the accused,” he complained. “If the weapons had reached terrorists or naxalites, it would have been disastrous,” he feared.

Seeks justice

Appreciating present officials for probing into the missing weapons case, he urged them to conduct an impartial inquiry and provide justice to him and punish the guilty. “The State government should not extend the services of retired police officials as they would resort to all illegal works to appease the government,” opined the former CI.