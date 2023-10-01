Retired bureaucrats visit new Secretariat building

October 01, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - hyderabad

Several retired bureaucrats who served in Telangana area in the past visited the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat building on Saturday on an invitation from Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari.

A large number of retired bureaucrats who served the State from 1970 along with family members joined the get-together organised on the suggestion from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and went round the new Secretariat building including visiting some departments.

Officers including A.K. Kutty, Sujatha Rao, V.P. Jawahari, P.C. Parekh, K.V. Rao, Rajiv Sharma, S.K. Joshi, Jaibharath Reddy, P.K. Rastogi, Minnie Mathews, A.K. Goel, Dinakar Babu, G. Sudheer, T.S. Appa Rao, G. Nagi Reddy, J. Raymond Peter and others turned up.

The bureaucrats first posed for a group photo in front of the Secretariat buildings and visited the temple, mosque and church. Later, they went to the sixth floor of the building housing the offices of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary explained the features of the new building and presented a coffee table book and ‘prasadam’ from Yadadri temple to all the retired bureaucrats.

Ms. Santhi Kumar also gave a Powerpoint presentation to the retired officers on the progress made by Telangana during the last nine years. The retired officers complimented the government for building the new facility. A video film made by I&PR Department on the welfare and development programmes being implemented in the State was screened. Special Commissioner of I&PR K. Ashok Reddy and other heads of departments participated.

