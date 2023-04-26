Rethink on continuation of Governors : KTR

April 26, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - hyderabad

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has suggested a national debate to rethink continuation of the institution of Governor as it had become a tool in the hands of the Centre to harass State governments.

Referring to frequent tussle between State governments and Governors in non-BJP-ruled States, Mr. Rao said the institution which was introduced in British regime had become archaic. The incumbents in the post held democracy to ransom. “Is this functional democracy”?, he asked at an interview on Wednesday.

Mr. Rao said the Central government adopted double standards in deployment of Governors to set up obstacles in non-BJP-ruled States with the exception of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. The three States faced no issues with Governors but Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Delhi suffered at their hands on the other hand. In this context, he referred to the threat of Tamil Nadu Governor in going to the extent of saying Bills passed by the State Assembly will become infructuous if he did not give consent.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was the most corrupt, inefficient and incompetent Prime Minister. There was no other head of govt. elsewhere in the world who awarded contracts to private players at the instance of other countries. Mr Modi did this in the case of Gautam Adani.

On the contrary Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had shown his prowess with his meticulous administration. He quoted former Union Finance Minister of BJP Arun Jaitley as praising Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao as a good agitator turning into a good administrator. The State had achieved all round progress under his leadership.

The BRS was keen to replicate the Telangana model in the country by assuming the reins of power in 2024. It will be an impactful debut for Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao when he took to took charge at the Centre.

Mr. Rao said the BRS will support the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka elections. The party was looking for land to construct its offices in Nagpur and Bhubaneswar. It had focused its programmes presently in Maharashtra but will expand to other parts of the country later.