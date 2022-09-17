Rethink Centre-State ties, says Shashi Tharoor

The myth about devolution of funds need to be challenged legally: K.T. Rama Rao

MP Shashi Tharoor, IT Minister of Telangana K.T. Rama Rao, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P. Thiagarajan, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy, and others speaking at a panel discussion on`Is India truly a federal State’ organised by South First NGO, founded by a group of media professionals, in Hyderabad, on September 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Reimagining federalism, mounting a legal challenge to the current setup on financial devolution, and rethinking Centre-State relations were some of the ideas thrown up at a seminar in the city with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Telangana MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P. Thiaga Rajan, and Andhra Pradesh FM Bugganna Rajendranath among the panelists.

“The proportion of resources the centre transfers to the States has significantly declined. There is a heavy tilting of scale towards the Union Government. There was a balance. Has that balance been lost?” asked Mr. Tharoor, setting the stage for a debate.

Talking about the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, Mr. Tharoor said “We need to reimagine federalism. There is a serious scope for disenfranchisement of south as political powerful north gains more seats in Parliament and south will see a loss of political power,”

Taking off from the day’s developments where there were two competing events to mark Hyderabad’s integration with India, Mr. Rao, said, “74 years earlier, a Home Minister flew down to Hyderabad to unite and integrate Hyderabad into Indian Union. Now we have a Home Minister who flew down to divide and bully us. Wanting to dictate terms to us.” The myth about devolution of funds need to be challenged legally as well, Mr. Rao added.

“Why do we need to have centrally sponsored schemes? The Centre can have control over policy, currency, trade etc. Now, we have a situation where there are toilets without water connection. There are homes in TN where the people don’t want the tap inside. They should have a choice. Why should the Centre dictate what and how the states do?” asked Mr. Rajan.

Making a case for a strong Centre, Mr. Rajendranath said, “Elected politicians know the best. If an MLA or an MP doesn’t transgress into the domain of a sarpanch. We will be better off.”