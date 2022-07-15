Retd. engineers favour protection wall around pump houses

The Telangana Retired Engineers Association has made several suggestions to the State Government in the wake of unprecedented flood witnessed by Kaddam and Godavari rivers causing threat to the safety of Kaddam project and submergence of two pump houses of Kaleshwaram project.

After a meeting of the association held here on Friday, general secretary of the association M. Shyamprasad Reddy said they had adopted a resolution with some recommendations to the State Government. Their recommendations include construction of safety/protection wall/bund around Kaleshwaram pump houses along the river course and also raising the height of flood banks at the barrages.

They also suggested that the government acquire lands that were submerged upstream of Annaram Barrage every flood season and also to get model studies conducted on the backwater effect of Pranahitha’s confluence with Godavari. They opined that the unprecedented flood in Godavari, higher that the 1986 flood, had led to submergence of the pump houses, particularly due to backwater effect.

Further, they suggested strengthening of flood protection walls, particularly at Bhadrachalam, as the flood this time was much higher than that of August 1986 when the flood level in Godavari was recorded at 75.6 feet with 26 lakh cusecs of flood. This time the flood was much higher and the flood level could go beyond 75 feet.

On Kaddam flood, the association suggested provision for additional flood discharge on the left side of the dam to handle over 3 lakh cusecs flood and also complete construction of Kupti reservoir upstream as it would act as a balancing reservoir and could prevent the flood effect to some extent.

President of the association G. Damodar Reddy, retired ENC M.V. Ranga Reddy, retired CEs Venkata Rama Rao, Ananta Ramulu and Chandramouli, retired SE T. Venkatesham and Ziauddin participated in the meeting.