Retaining pro-farmer policies is in people’s hands now: KCR

November 14, 2023 - hyderabad

hyderabad

“It is in the hands of the electorate whether to retain the pro-farmer policies such as Dharani online land records’ management, 24×7 free power to pump-sets, no cess on water for irrigation, investment support under Rythu Bandhu, life insurance cover under Rythu Bima and procurement of paddy, or forego them,” Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

“The talk of dumping Dharani, scrapping Rythu Bandhu and Bima, only 3-hour power supply to farmers, is not being made by any ‘unknown’ Congress leader but by bigwigs such as Rahul Gandhi, M. Bhatti Vikramarka, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, A. Revanth Reddy and even leaders like D.K. Shivakumar and K. Siddaramaiah from Karnataka,” he said.

Addressing election rallies in Palakurthy, Haliya and Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday, he said that the Congress was telling openly that it would dump all these benefits if voted to power. “It is the duty of every elector to discuss in their neighbourhood whether the initiatives of the BRS government are useful to them or not before taking a decision on picking the right party to support in the November 30 polling,” the CM said.

“A Congress leader was explaining that a 10 HP capacity pump-set would irrigate an acre land in an hour without knowing which capacity pumps most farmers use across Telangana,” the BRS chief said and added that most of the farmers use either 3 HP or 5 HP motors. He sought to know who would bear the cost of 10 HP motors.

Stating that the Congress had ruled Hyderabad State and combined Andhra Pradesh for 50 years, KCR sought to know why they didn’t provide drinking water to people and did not make ‘thandas’ as gram panchayats, in spite of all their tall claims. He promised to implement ‘Girijan Bandhu’ on the lines of Dalit Bandhu, which, he said, was not even thought of by any party, leader or government all these years.

He also asked the BRS leaders and activists to enlighten people on the issues, take them to every threshold, and explain the ills of schemes’ discontinuation, so that the electorate could take an informed decision and make a proper choice. In case the Congress was voted to power even by mistake, it would push the State into darkness and reduce the pro-farmer schemes to history.

He appealed to the electorate to elect Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Palakurthy, Nomula Bhagath in Nagarjunasagar and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy in Ibrahimpatnam, so that their win could enable formation of the BRS government again.

