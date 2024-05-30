ADVERTISEMENT

Retain Charminar in Telangana emblem: AIMIM

Updated - May 30, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

A view of historic Charminar in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) urged the Congress government to retain the historic Charminar on the Telangana emblem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes after concerns from political parties and citizens over the exclusion of the Charminar and Kakatiya arch from the State’s new emblem.

Is Congress strengthening BRS while trying to wipe out its identity through changes in Telangana Emblem?

The current emblem of Telangana State | Photo Credit:  Screenshot of Telangana emblem from https://www.telangana.gov.in/

The AIMIM described Charminar as a testament of Telangana’s history of having a composite culture. “We urge that Charminar must be retained in Telangana’s State emblem. It is a symbol of Telangana’s long history of composite culture. It is hoped that the same will be retained,” the AIMIM posted on ‘X’.

Jaya Jayahe Telangana approved as the State song  

Meanwhile, the party underscored that the historic monument, which is taken care of by the Archaeological Survey of India, and its precincts witness slow development. It pointed out that work on the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project, development of Sardar Mahal, a heritage building, Chowk Market, and construction of a parking lot in place of the Charminar bus stand, have slowed down. The party added that road widening in various areas, including near Gulzar Houz, is also pending.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US