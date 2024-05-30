GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retain Charminar in State emblem: AIMIM

Published - May 30, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) urged the Congress government to retain the historic Charminar on the State emblem.

The move comes after concerns from political parties and citizens over the exclusion of the Charminar and Kakatiya arch from the State’s new emblem.

The AIMIM described Charminar as a testament of Telangana’s history of having a composite culture. “We urge that Charminar must be retained in Telangana’s State emblem. It is a symbol of Telangana’s long history of composite culture. It is hoped that the same will be retained,” the AIMIM posted on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, the party underscored that the historic monument, which is taken care of by the Archaeological Survey of India, and its precincts witness slow development. It pointed out that work on the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project, development of Sardar Mahal, a heritage building, Chowk Market, and construction of a parking lot in place of the Charminar bus stand, have slowed down. The party added that road widening in various areas, including near Gulzar Houz, is also pending.

