Resuming padayatra from Jan 28

January 24, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila announced resuming the Prajaprasthanam padayatra from January 28 from the place where it was stopped by the police last year. She said that the High Court had already accorded permission for padayatra. It would be concluded next month and date would be finalised at a later date.

She also made it clear that it wouldn’t not be stopped even if police not accorded permission informing that they had already applied for permission.

“Many welfare schemes introduced by late Chief Minister Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy were the result of Praja Prasthanam padayatra. My padayatra is an extension to that. We have witnessed public still recalling their fond memories with Rajashekhara Reddy. At every place we found people pouring out their grievances against the BRS Government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao,” said Ms. Sharmila while speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Stating that all the welfare schemes were stopped in the name of Rytu Bandhu to farmers, Ms. Sharmila said that farmers were in the debt trap due to the lopsided policies of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. “None of the promises like interest-free loans to women, KG to PG education, fee reimbursement, an employment for each house, minority reservations and several others were not implemented. A lot of corruption took place in execution of Kaleshwaram project,” she said adding that they had lodged a complaint with CBI in this regard. She wondered about the sudden love expressed by Chief Minister by holding the first public meeting of BRS.

Ms. Sharmila opined that there would not be early elections in Telangana. She distanced herself from BJP stating that they were ideologically different and BJP depended on religious politics.