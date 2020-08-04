‘Resume drainage works in Nalgonda, Miryalaguda’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) former legislator Julakanti Ranga Reddy on Tuesday wrote to Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao, demanding attention to resume long-pending underground drainage (UGD) works in Miryalaguda and Nalgonda. The ₹ 45.51 crore works sanctioned in 2007, were scheduled to be completed within two years, were slow and its revision scaled up the cost by another ₹ 33 crore. A total of 153 km pipeline and 7,481 manholes were arranged, and only recently, due to delayed land acquisition, the sewage treatment plants were constructed.

“But, all the works have remained as they were years ago, whereas the revised deadline was 2019. With the monsoon, the clogged pipelines force the sewage waters into lanes and roads through the manholes. Umpteen requests to the municipal body and officials did not yield any result,” he wrote.

Mr. Ranga Reddy also pointed to the dumping yard in Miryalaguda, which is located very close to the town, and has been causing health issues to the residents.

Situation in Nalgonda Municipality, he added, was also similar, and both the works need to be resumed, he wrote demanding action.