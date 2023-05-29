May 29, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The restrictions imposed by the Union Finance Ministry on the State’s market borrowings are apparently continuing for the second consecutive year.

The State’s open market loans pegged at ₹40,615 crore in the budget estimates have been brought down to ₹38,234 crore for the financial year 2023-24 going by the provisional data submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. According to the data, the State raised market borrowings of ₹5,026 crore during the month of April, 13.15 per cent of ₹38,234 crore projected for the entire year.

The State faced difficulties in meeting in financial commitments last fiscal after the Union Ministry had cut down the quantum of borrowings by close to ₹20,000 crore and it is faced with a similar situation during the current financial year too. Grants in aid and contributions is another head where the State reported non revenue while receipts under the head were pegged at Rs. 41,259 crore in the budget estimates.

Revenue receipts through grants in aid were pegged at ₹41,001 crore last fiscal, but the State could realise ₹30,250 crore according to the revised estimates. The State’s revenue receipts during April were ₹9,698 crore, 6.36% of the ₹1.52 lakh crore in the budget estimates.

Revenue through Goods and Services Tax during the month was ₹4,081 crore against ₹50,942 crore estimated for the fiscal while that from the State Excise duties was ₹969 crore against the ₹19,884 crore projected for the year. State’s share of Union Taxes stood at ₹747 crore, 4.87% of the ₹14,528 crore projected for the fiscal while revenue in the form of sales tax was ₹2,303 crore against ₹39,500 crore estimated for the fiscal.