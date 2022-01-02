Restrictions to check COVID extended till Jan. 10

HYDERABAD

02 January 2022 18:55 IST

The State government has extended the restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19 till January 10. They were originally proposed till January 2.

Accordingly, it has been decided to strictly prohibit rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural till then. Meanwhile, all the cultural programmes and events lined up in Ravindra Bharathi have also been cancelled in view of the fresh guidelines by the government.

