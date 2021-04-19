Restrictions on inter-State movement

A road being dug up in the district so that vehicles cannot come from Karnataka.

SANGAREDDY

19 April 2021 00:21 IST

Villagers erect barricades at entry points; coronavirus testing goes up

With the second wave of coronavirus spreading fast, the district administration has started implementing tough measures to check the movement of people from neighbouring Karnataka.

However, checkposts were not yet erected on highway as there are no instructions from the State government.

Residents have taken up the task of controlling the inter-State traffic. Village roads that connect to Karnataka have been closed, and in some areas, roads are dug up so that vehicles cannot come from the other side.

Advertising

Advertising

Roads have been closed at Satwar, Buchinelly and Buripad in Zaheerabad mandal, Gausabad thanda, Jadimalkapur, Gudipally, Auranganagar, Dhanasiri and Madgi villages. More cases of COVID-19 are being reported from Peerla thanda near Narayanakhed where the total population is about 1,000.

“People from neighbouring villages of Maharashtra had arrived here a few weeks back to participate in an event resulting in the spread of the virus. There are about 100 active cases here. The problem is many of the residents from this thanda are not ready to accept that they can get COVID. Unfortunately, most of them are asymptomatic. We had conducted a health camp for two days in the thanda,” medical officer of Turkapally PHC D. Rajeswar said on Sunday.

In Sangareddy, 232 positive cases are reported till Sunday, and all of them are in isolation. Over 305 samples have been collected for testing and a total 2,663 test results are pending.

In a related development, Siddipet Additional Collector Muzamil Khan has directed officials to impose ₹1,000 fine on those not wearing masks while coming to file their nominations for municipal elections.